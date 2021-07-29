MBL Wealth LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $358.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.00. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $173.36 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.23.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

