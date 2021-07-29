Coe Capital Management LLC Has $345,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Coe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. North American Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.13. The stock had a trading volume of 147,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,079. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.60. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

