Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Mondelez International has increased its dividend payment by 46.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $63.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.69.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

