Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,793 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 17,045 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,251,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,873,000 after buying an additional 102,012 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Albertsons Companies stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.95. 57,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 137.75% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

