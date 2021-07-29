Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Sells 334 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,092,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,713,000 after purchasing an additional 35,770 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 810,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,138,000 after buying an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $54,107,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 728,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,038,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 628,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,880,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,534 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.26.

