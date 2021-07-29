Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares during the quarter. Avangrid comprises about 3.1% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Avangrid by 30.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avangrid by 2.5% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Avangrid by 1.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Avangrid by 5.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 5.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,219. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.23. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

