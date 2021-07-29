First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 852.9% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 34,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 80,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter.

FTA stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.23. 580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,454. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.34. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $69.10.

