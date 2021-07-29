Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.84. 53,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,655,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.38. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,862,866 shares of company stock valued at $107,511,777. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.