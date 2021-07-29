Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Update

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,100 shares, an increase of 336.4% from the June 30th total of 127,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastside Distilling by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 386,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 25,583 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastside Distilling by 598.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 223,767 shares during the period. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAST traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $4.10. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,975. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10. Eastside Distilling has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.70.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 248.86%. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

