Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ABEO traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,650. The stock has a market cap of $121.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

ABEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.70.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.