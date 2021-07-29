First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Down 60.6% in July

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the June 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 354.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 31,093 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 63,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 119.9% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 134.5% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter.

FCAL traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.41. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,596. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.10. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $57.99.

