ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Announces Earnings Results

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

NASDAQ ESSA traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $16.30. 13 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.51. ESSA Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

In other ESSA Bancorp news, EVP Peter A. Gray acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $30,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 7.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

