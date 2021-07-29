Pendle Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $581,508.00 (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Pendle has a market cap of $14.11 million and approximately $581,508.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pendle has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00037993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00100495 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00123523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,703.34 or 0.99937641 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.18 or 0.00790822 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,899,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

