Ghost (GHOST) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $72,668.00

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Ghost has a total market cap of $7.57 million and approximately $72,668.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ghost coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ghost has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ghost alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00047884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.76 or 0.00777181 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,983,014 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GHOSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ghost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ghost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.