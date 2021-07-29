YENTEN Market Cap Reaches $118,224.20 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 29th. During the last seven days, YENTEN has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $118,224.20 and $13.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,728.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,327.22 or 0.05857876 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.50 or 0.01352942 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.85 or 0.00354534 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00122855 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.52 or 0.00615476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.92 or 0.00347160 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.93 or 0.00269159 BTC.

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

