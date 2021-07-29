Brokerages Anticipate Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) will report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Modine Manufacturing reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 411.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $514.90 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

MOD traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.69. 3,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,306. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $861.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.77. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $18.54.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $31,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 231,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 174,553 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 16,169 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

