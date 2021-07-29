Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,699 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 25,659 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.29.

Shares of UNP traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.94. 62,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,856,536. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $167.57 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $142.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.