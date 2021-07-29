9,561 Shares in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Acquired by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the first quarter worth $1,953,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 162,459.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 281,055 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 55,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 387,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,686,000 after buying an additional 19,184 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Shares of SNN traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.19. The stock had a trading volume of 18,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,733. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.