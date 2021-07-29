KB Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,470 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on COF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.44. The company had a trading volume of 37,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,160. The firm has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.24. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $62.26 and a 52 week high of $168.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.