Intrust Bank NA Decreases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,577,735,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1,621.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,016,000 after purchasing an additional 572,868 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,563,860,000 after purchasing an additional 462,911 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $402,913,000 after purchasing an additional 423,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $317.46. The stock had a trading volume of 39,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,828. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.87. The company has a market capitalization of $201.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $321.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.44.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

