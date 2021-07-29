Advisor Partners LLC Sells 3,763 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.56. 138,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,786,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.12. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $89.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

