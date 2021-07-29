PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Holdings Lowered by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.64. 1,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.36. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.94 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

