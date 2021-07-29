Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Purchases 305 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 34,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 302,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 41.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $827,000. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $99.68. The stock had a trading volume of 18,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,625. The stock has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Cowen set a $97.44 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.