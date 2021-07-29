Tompkins Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 432.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,103,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,516,000 after buying an additional 57,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.47.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $227.12. 7,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.54 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

