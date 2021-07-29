Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for 1.3% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $49,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $450,351,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after acquiring an additional 686,581 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $154,145,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,399,000 after acquiring an additional 270,933 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after acquiring an additional 269,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.95.

NYSE:CMI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $231.85. 20,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.93 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.46.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.