Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 13,837 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 202,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,837 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $22,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $11,012,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,821,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,491. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.33.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.