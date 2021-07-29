Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.83%.

PPC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.48. 42,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.68. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $26.27.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

