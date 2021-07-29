AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Receives $75.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.67.

APP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered AppLovin from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:APP traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.77. 4,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,230. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $90.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.79.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $603.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.41 per share, with a total value of $876,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas acquired 16,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.23 per share, for a total transaction of $999,980.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,882,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,582,380.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

