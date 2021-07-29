AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Receives $75.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.67.
APP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered AppLovin from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:APP traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.77. 4,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,230. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $90.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.79.
In related news, CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.41 per share, with a total value of $876,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas acquired 16,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.23 per share, for a total transaction of $999,980.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,882,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,582,380.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
