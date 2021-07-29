Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,830 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,972. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.32.

Match Group stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.58. The stock had a trading volume of 17,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,599. The firm has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.21. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Match Group’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

