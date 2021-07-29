Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Del Taco Restaurants stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.81. 2,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,675. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $320.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 4.24%. Equities analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 420,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $1,035,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 55,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

