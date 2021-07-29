Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 95.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

NYSE KEYS traded up $2.60 on Thursday, reaching $162.75. 9,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,727. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $161.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,033 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.