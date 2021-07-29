Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

SAIC traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,429. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $72.44 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.90.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

