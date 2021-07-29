IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 75.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 51,127 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $25.53. 198,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,997,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $28.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

