Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.64. Neonode shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 24,854 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $66.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Neonode had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 96.98%. The company had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter.
About Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.
