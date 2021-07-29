Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.64. Neonode shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 24,854 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $66.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Neonode had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 96.98%. The company had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neonode stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Neonode worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

