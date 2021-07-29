Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.06. Trinity Biotech shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 156,370 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Biotech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 1,701.67%. The business had revenue of $25.59 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 81,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 16,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

