XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Releases Earnings Results

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded up $3.66 on Thursday, hitting $141.44. 58,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,869. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.70. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $72.21 and a one year high of $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XPO. Vertical Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.96.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $4,605,952.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,340,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,589,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,232,150 shares of company stock worth $436,297,148. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

