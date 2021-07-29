United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. United Rentals updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of URI stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $324.78. The stock had a trading volume of 53,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,836. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $151.41 and a 12-month high of $354.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $317.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Argus upped their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.62.
United Rentals Company Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
