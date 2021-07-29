United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. United Rentals updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of URI stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $324.78. The stock had a trading volume of 53,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,836. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $151.41 and a 12-month high of $354.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $317.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Argus upped their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.62.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

