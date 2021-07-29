BetProtocol (BEPRO) Trading 6.3% Lower This Week

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One BetProtocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. BetProtocol has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

