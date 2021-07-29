Aeternity (AE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.88 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 29th. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $34.13 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 8,232.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00025615 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00023859 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 386,792,335 coins and its circulating supply is 340,971,392 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.