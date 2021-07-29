Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Inca One Gold Corp. (CVE:INCA) traded down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 20,770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 32,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Inca One Gold from C$1.45 to C$1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$13.31 million and a P/E ratio of -4.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.03.

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with gold milling facilities in Peru. It develops and operates Chala One and Kori One gold-bearing mineral processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp. and changed its name to Inca One Gold Corp.

