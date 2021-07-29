Royal Bank of Canada Increases Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $65.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Olin in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

NYSE OLN traded up $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $47.55. 20,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,198. Olin has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Olin will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Olin news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 18,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $870,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,165.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $675,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Olin by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Olin in the first quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

