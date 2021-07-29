Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Short Interest Update

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised Fletcher Building from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Fletcher Building stock remained flat at $$10.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.79. Fletcher Building has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Steel, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments.

