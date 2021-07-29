USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Short Interest Down 51.3% in July

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the June 30th total of 52,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of USDP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.90. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,134. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.08. The firm has a market cap of $191.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.53. USD Partners has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $8.27.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter. USD Partners had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 726.23%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of USD Partners by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USD Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USD Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of USD Partners by 26.4% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 17,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of USD Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

