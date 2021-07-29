Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the June 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:FINS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,098. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

In other news, insider Michael Fierman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $271,500.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FINS. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,390,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,486,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter.

