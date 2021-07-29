Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,269 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth about $603,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $486,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,814 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $31,109,000 after acquiring an additional 244,399 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 527.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 232,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 195,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.34. The stock had a trading volume of 15,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,818. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.44. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIMO. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

