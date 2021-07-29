13,746 Shares in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) Purchased by Coe Capital Management LLC

Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $6,529,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,938,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,814,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $991,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,432,000.

Shares of ISLE remained flat at $$9.74 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 53,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,374. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

