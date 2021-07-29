Analysts Expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to Post $0.10 EPS

Equities analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.01 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 3.00%. Digi International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 15.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 658,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after buying an additional 88,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after buying an additional 67,468 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 22,704 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,566,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DGII traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.82. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,442. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $708.50 million, a PE ratio of 70.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.66. Digi International has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

