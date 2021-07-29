Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Decreases Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 28.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,562,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,577.71.

Shopify stock opened at $1,538.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,399.58. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $191.21 billion, a PE ratio of 120.53, a PEG ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.05. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

