Coe Capital Management LLC Acquires 71 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total value of $614,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.17.

Shares of CHDN stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $185.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,557. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $124.13 and a 52-week high of $258.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

