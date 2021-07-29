Coe Capital Management LLC Sells 304 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Coe Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UGI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,362,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,196,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,904 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,675,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $888,925,000 after purchasing an additional 957,452 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 133.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 374,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,002. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

In related news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at $24,946,242.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

